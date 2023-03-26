Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $602,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

