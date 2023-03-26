Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.07 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and $10.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

