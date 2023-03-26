Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $29.77 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $64.00 million and $3,613.03 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $29.77 or 0.00107115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00330901 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.83 or 0.25882755 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

