Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.