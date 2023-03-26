Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $154.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

