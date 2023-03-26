WAX (WAXP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. WAX has a market capitalization of $165.65 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,424,033,844 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,423,910,269.915119 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06793623 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $5,791,258.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

