WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

WHTCF stock opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$4.50.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.