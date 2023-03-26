Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

