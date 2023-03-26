WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

