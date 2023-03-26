Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.