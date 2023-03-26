Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
