WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $284.84 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $284.84 million and $172.41 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.01187118 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.01514034 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02858898 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.