WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Reaches $0.88

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. WOW-token has a market cap of $285.57 million and $0.88 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.01183459 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009307 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.01508139 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02848424 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $172.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

