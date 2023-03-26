YES WORLD Price Reaches $0.0175 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $1.87 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00332252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,275.22 or 0.25988474 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010150 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

