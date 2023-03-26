Zacks Research Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,335 shares of company stock worth $385,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

