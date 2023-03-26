ZClassic Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $586,785.22 and $69.81 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00036829 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

