ZEON Tops One Day Volume of $32,215.28 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and $32,215.28 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

