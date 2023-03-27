10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,954,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.