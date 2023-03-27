1,599 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Amgen accounts for 0.5% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.44. The company had a trading volume of 968,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,296. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

