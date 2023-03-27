20,183 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
IDHQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,327. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile
The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.
