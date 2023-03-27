269,402 Shares in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 269,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CITE. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,393,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
Cartica Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CITE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.52. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.54.
Cartica Acquisition Company Profile
Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.
