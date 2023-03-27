28,806 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,051,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,502,070. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

