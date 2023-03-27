39,648 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. CVS Health makes up about 4.0% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. 1,724,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,776. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.