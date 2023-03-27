3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.87) to GBX 2,275 ($27.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Shares of LON III traded up GBX 64.50 ($0.79) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,607 ($19.73). The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of £15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,581.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,359.05. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($20.69).
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
