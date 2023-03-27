400,000 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Innovative International Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,505. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

