4,370 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.02. 691,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,268. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

