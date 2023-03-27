4,370 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.02. 691,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,268. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

