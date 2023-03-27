4,942 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

USB stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,655. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

