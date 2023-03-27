52,043 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.29. 1,288,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,198. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

