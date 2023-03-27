5,652 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Purchased by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:FNOV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 12,205 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.