5,652 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Purchased by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:FNOV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 12,205 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (BATS:FNOV)

