640,767 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 640,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,798,000. Abeille Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.34. 1,102,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

