889 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,610. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

