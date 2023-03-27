A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Further Reading
