A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.