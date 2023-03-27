AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.75. 10,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

