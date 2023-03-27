AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.75. 10,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.