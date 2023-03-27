Abeille Asset Management SA Acquires New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.70. 1,128,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,744. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.92.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

