Abeille Asset Management SA Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 522,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.28. 1,246,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.