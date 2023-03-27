Abeille Asset Management SA Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Abeille Asset Management SA grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.4% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $39,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.94. 391,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,876. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

