Abeille Asset Management SA Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Abeille Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,665,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,870,000 after purchasing an additional 108,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Price Performance

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.