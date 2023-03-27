Abeille Asset Management SA Has $55.04 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.86. The stock had a trading volume of 853,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,750. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.38 and a 200 day moving average of $341.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

