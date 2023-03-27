Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $4.37 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,314. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

