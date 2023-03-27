Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $8.45 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.12% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

RL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.05. 252,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,582. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.