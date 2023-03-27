Abeille Asset Management SA Makes New $29.31 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.84. 17,553,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,622,316. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $651.68 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

