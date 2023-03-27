Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 1,950 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.63. 320,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

