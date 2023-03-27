Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 2,832 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,556,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.34. 233,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

