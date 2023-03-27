Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $314.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $311.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.56.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.10. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,013,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

