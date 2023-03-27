Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CCI traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.
Crown Castle Profile
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
