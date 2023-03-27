Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 931 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830,090 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

