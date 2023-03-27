Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.16. 779,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,850. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.