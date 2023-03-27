Access Financial Services Inc. Has $861,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $4.43 on Monday, hitting $304.06. 82,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.90 and its 200 day moving average is $275.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

