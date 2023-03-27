Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $567,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 189,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 215,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,885. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

