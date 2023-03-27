Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,148 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 11,415,978 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

