Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,047 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.38. 934,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,265. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

